Bigg Boss 19 comes to an end as Salman Khan announces Gaurav Khanna as the winner of the season on Sunday night. He defeated Farrhana Bhatt, taking the trophy home along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs. Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale featured stars like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, who came to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra also arrived to promote Splitsvilla 16. Fans also loved Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh in the show.

The exciting moment of victory followed the eviction of Pranit More, leaving the Top 2 contestants in the final battle. As Khanna's name was announced, he lifted the trophy with loud cheers, confetti, and applause from the audience. Farrhana congratulated Gaurav with a warm hug, and India’s most talked-about reality show came to an end after 105 days.

Gaurav Khanna's journey on the show

Khanna entered the house with confidence and immediately became a popular face of the show. He was said to be a part of the “positive group” that included Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. Interestingly, the actor was also the first housemate to clash head-on with Kunickaa Sadanand during the first captaincy task.

Fans were also able to see his emotional side when he welcomed Farrhana back after her brief exit from Bigg Boss 19.

Why was he criticised?

Though he had a strong start, Khanna hit a rough phase mid-season due to his low-energy gameplay and back-foot attitude. He was criticized by fans as well as Salman Khan for this attitude. He was also accused of being too loud yet too submissive by other contestants.

Gaurav Khanna's rise

He took the criticism well, and the phase became a turning point for him. He started analysing group equations and quietly built numbers in his favour without theatrics. With a sharp strategy, he also won the Ticket to Finale task, becoming the fans' favourite.

After becoming captain at a crucial stage of the show, he was the point of attention in the house. Fans believe it was his unconventional approach and maturity that made him the winner of Bigg Boss 19.

About Farrhana Bhatt

Runner-up may have missed the trophy, but she unquestionably won hearts. The audience loved her honesty and unfiltered reactions as she dealt with friendships, arguments, and breakdowns. It was her emotional rawness that brought Bhatt so far.

As Gaurav Khanna lifts the trophy, this marks the end of Bigg Boss 19, a season that gave several moments to remember.