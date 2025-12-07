Gaurav Khanna is the winner of Bigg Boss 19, taking home the shiny trophy. The Grand night of the finale began with Salman Khan's energetic performance and fun banter with the contestants. By the end, the nation had the winner of Season 19.

The season, which started on August 24 with 18 contestants, was indeed one of the most successful ones, as shared by the host Salman. Khanna's calm gameplay earned him the trophy. As the night comes to an end, here take a look back at the highlights from the night.

Salman Khan slams Baseer Ali

But what caught the attention of the fans was when Salman Khan bashed Baseer Ali, saying, "Jis show ne aapko itna bada platform diya hai, usi ke liye aap bahar jaake burai karte ho. Aapka ek shikayat rahi hai… mujhe ek baat batao, itne hi aap upset the toh main toh aata hi nahi.” To which Baseer replied, “Meri bhi journey hai na, sir.”

Baseer Ali unfollowed Nehal Chudasama

After this, Salman asked Nehal Chudasama why she had unfollowed Baseer Ali, to which she revealed that Baseer had unfollowed her on social media.

Salman Khan dances with Pawan Singh

Salman Khan grooves with Neelam Giri and Pawan Singh on the singer's popular Bhojpuri song Rajaji Ke Dilwa.

Amaal Mallik evicted

Amaal Mallik is evicted from the finale. Salman bids goodbye to the singer with a warm hug.

Stars glam up the show

After Karan Kundra and Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey glam up the show.

Tanya Mittal eliminated

Tanya Mittal gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 19, revealing the top 3 contestants of the season, which are Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More.

Salman Khan remembers Dharmendra

Salman Khan remembers Dharmendra on the show with teary eyes, recalls his best moments in the past season of Bigg Boss.

Top 2 contestants revealed