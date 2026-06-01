/Meet top 5 batters with most sixes in IPL 2026

From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Abhishek Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most sixes in IPL 2026. This list also includes Rajat Patidar, Ryan Rickelton and Mitchell Marsh
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, known for his explosive batting, topped the six-hitting charts in IPL 2026 with 72 sixes.
The 15-year-old regularly took on bowlers from the start, setting the tone for his team with a fearless and aggressive approach.
The star Indian batter, Abhishek Sharma, features second on this list with 43 sixes in 15 IPL 2026 matches. Abhishek's effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in T20 cricket.
RCB captain Rajat Patidar sits third on the list. The right-hander amassed 501 runs in 15 matches at an average of 41.75, while also smashing 42 sixes.
Proteas batter Ryan Rickelton is fourth on the list with 38 sixes in 12 IPL 2026 matches. Known for his fearless batting, he has the ability to turn games around with his explosive knocks.
Australia's T20I captain and LSG opener Mitchell Marsh occupies fifth spot on the list, having smashed 36 sixes in 13 matches during IPL 2026. Overall, he amassed 563 runs at an average of 43.30 and a strike rate of 163.18.