/Zee Unite8 Sports channels go live as wait for FIFA World Cup broadcast in India ends

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’), the leading content and technology powerhouse, launched its new live sports TV channels under the brand name (Unite8 Sports) after getting approval from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Starting Tuesday (Jun 2), the four sports channels - Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD are available across 500+ leading cable and distribution platforms; those platforms include Dish TV, Tata Play, Airtel, Sun Direct, Siti Networks, Indian Cable Net Company Ltd., Hinduja Global, Fastway, Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Ltd., Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd., Thamizhaga Cable TV Communications, V K Digital, UCN Cable Network, Take One, Sri Sai Cable, Kal Cable, Digiana, Bhimavaram and Axom among others. It presents the best of sporting action across football, cricket, kabaddi, badminton, wrestling, boxing, combat sports and much more.



The newly launched channel, Unite8 Sports, aims to bring diverse sporting experiences under one unified platform for the Indian audience.



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Speaking on the new sports channels, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer – Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “With Unite8 Sports, we have built a curated, multi-sport offering that reflects the evolving preferences of Indian audiences and creates a scalable platform that can match the increasing demand for high-quality, accessible live sports action across the country.



“Our focus is on ensuring seamless access for viewers, supported by strong partnerships across the distribution ecosystem. We are geared up to present the upcoming FIFA events across our channels, and we remain well-positioned to deliver a compelling viewing experience to fans across the Nation.”

