/Dua Lipa shares FIRST wedding photos with Callum Turner after intimate London ceremony | See pics

Finally, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have made their wedding official by sharing the first glimpses of the London ceremony on social media. The couple got married on May 31st, and several visuals from the venue took over the internet. However, they had kept the celebrations private.

Dua Lipa shares first photos

Sharing the visuals on Instagram, the singer captioned the post, "31.05.2026," accompanied by a white heart. The series of photos featured the couple sharing a kiss, leaving the venue hand in hand as guests celebrated with confetti and flower petals, and more.

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Wedding details

The couple got married at London's historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in the presence of their close friends and family. The ceremony was lowkey with only a small guest list.

For the big day, Lipa chose an all-white look that saw a tailored jacket, a flowing skirt, matching gloves, and a wide-brimmed hat. She completed her look with white heels and a bouquet of flowers. While Turner wore a classic navy suit.

Also Read: Dua Lipa marries actor beau Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony

Lipa and Turner's relationship

The rumours about their relationship first began in January 2024, and soon grew stronger over the months. Later, reports claimed that Turner proposed to Lipa during the Christmas holidays with a bespoke engagement ring.

While the engagement was kept private initially, Lipa confirmed the news during an interview with British Vogue, saying, "Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling."

She had earlier also opened up about her future plans, saying, "I'd love to have kids one day."

About Lipa and Turner

The 30-year-old singer is best known for her chart-topping songs such as Levitating, Don't Start Now, One Kiss, Physical, Houdini, and New Rules.