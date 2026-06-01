/Meet Callum Turner, the British model-turned-actor who married singer Dua Lipa

British singer Dua Lipa surprised her fans as she married her longtime beau, actor Cullum Turner in an intimate ceremony in London on Sunday. While the couple’s relationship has been known for a while now, the intimate ceremony without any prior announcement surprised many. Dua and Callum were engaged sometime in 2024 but did not announce the news until July 2025 when, in an interview with British Vogue, Dua Lipa said, “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

While Dua Lipa is a popular singer known worldwide for her hits, Callum Turner too has been part of some of the biggest films in recent times. Here’s all that we know about the actor.

British model who wanted to be a footballer

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Born in Hamstead, Cullum Turner was raised by a single mother in a London estate in the Chelsea area. Turner previously shared that he dropped out of school to pursue a football career at 16, and he played semi-professionally for a season. By 17, his baller dreams were over. When he was 19, and working in a shop, he signed up to a casting website and started auditioning for acting jobs. The actor dabbled in modelling too, and was a face for Burberry for some time before taking up acting as a full-time profession.

Also read: Dua Lipa marries actor beau Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony in London

Where have you seen Challum Turner before?

He has been part of several big projects. He was in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, BBC miniseries The Capture, Queen & Country and the BBC adaptation of War & Peace. In 2024, he joined Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler and Ncuti Gatwa for the Steven Spielberg-produced Masters of the Air, and, before that, he starred opposite Joel Edgerton for George Clooney’s last directorial project, The Boys in the Boat. In 2020, he featured in the comedy Emma. Turner will be next seen in Rosebush Pruning.

Turner designed Dua’s ring himself

After confirming their engagement in July, Lipa revealed that Turner designed her ring himself. He had it made after consulting her best friends and sister. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she said. “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Callum Turner has dabbled in direction as well