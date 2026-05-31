/Dua Lipa marries actor beau Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony in London, see pics

Dua Lipa is officially married! The singer exchanged vows with her longtime actor beau, Callum Turner, in an intimate ceremony in London on Sunday. The couple chose a small wedding at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall. The ceremony was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marry in London

The singer and the actor married in an intimate ceremony, which had only a select few people in attendance. Photos of the British pop icon and the actor went viral soon after the ceremony. The photos showed Callum and Dua holding hands, smiling broadly as they came down the stairs of the town hall, with the closed ones following behind. A report in The Sun stated, that the couple were welcomed outside the venue by their eight friends, who sprayed confetti at them in celebration as the couple made their way to a black car.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The bride kept her look simple yet chic. Dua looked stunning in a fitted white skirt and jacket ensemble, gloves, and a wide-brimmed hat. She was seen holding a bouquet of yellow flowers and wearing Louboutin pumps to complete her sophisticated ensemble. Callum, on the other hand, wore a double-breasted navy suit.

About Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first met at The River Cafe in London after they were introduced by the restaurant’s co-founder. However, it wasn’t the first time they had crossed paths. During a June 2025 interview with British Vogue, Dua shared, “There’s a lot of Sliding Doors moments.”

The outlet claims to have a picture of Callum outside La Bodega Negra from 2014, the year Dua was employed there in Soho.