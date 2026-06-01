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Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding: A look at their relationship timeline | In pics

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 01, 2026, 12:21 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 12:21 IST

Dua Lipa has reportedly married Callum Turner two years after dating the actor. Photos of their private ceremony went viral on social media. Here's their complete relationship timeline. 
 

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner wedding
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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner wedding

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner took over the internet after photos of their private wedding in London surfaced online. As per reports, the ceremony was attended by close relatives and friends away from the public attention. Lipa reportedly chose a sophisticated white ensemble paired with a wide-brimmed hat, while Turner wore a navy suit for the wedding. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

When did the couple meet?
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When did the couple meet?

While their relationship came into in 2024, reports suggest that Lipa and Turner had their first encounter earlier through mutual acquaintances. The singer once reportedly revealed that they initially met at London's River Café before reconnecting months later in Los Angeles.

Rumours sparked in 2024
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Rumours sparked in 2024

Romance speculation around the couple surfaced in January 2024 when Lipa attended an after-party for Turner's series Masters of the Air. Several videos and photos from the event captured the two dancing closely. Just days later, they were also photographed together in California, and further sightings in both the United States and the United Kingdom fuelled the rumours.

When did the relationship become public?
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When did the relationship become public?

In 2024, the two were often spotted together at concerts, awards-season events and more, but never publicly commented on the rumours. It was only in May 2024 when Lipa shared a photograph featuring Turner on social media, and since then their public appearances became more frequent, including music festivals and international events.

Engagement rumours
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Engagement rumours

By the end of 2024, the couple appeared comfortable sharing glimpses of their personal life. During the Christmas holidays, Lipa posted photographs featuring Turner with the caption, "Home for the holidays sending you all so much love." Towards the end of 2024, engagement rumours began circulating, and fans couldn't stop talking about a large diamond ring that appeared in several of Lipa's photographs.

Dua Lipa confirms engagement
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Dua Lipa confirms engagement

In June 2025, Lipa finally confirmed their engagement and said, "Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever, it’s a really special feeling." While the newly married couple has kept their relationship private, Lipa and Turner have occasionally appeared together at major events, including the 2025 Met Gala. According to reports, the couple began next chapter in their life on May 31, 2026. The ceremony took place at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.

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Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding: A look at their relationship timeline | In pics
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Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding: A look at their relationship timeline | In pics

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