/Dua Lipa, Callum Turner wedding: A look at their relationship timeline | In pics

In June 2025, Lipa finally confirmed their engagement and said, "Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever, it’s a really special feeling." While the newly married couple has kept their relationship private, Lipa and Turner have occasionally appeared together at major events, including the 2025 Met Gala. According to reports, the couple began next chapter in their life on May 31, 2026. The ceremony took place at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.