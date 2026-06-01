/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2026

From Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2026. This list also includes Jofra Archer, Anshul Kamboj and Rashid Khan.
GT’s star pacer Kagiso Rabada sits at the top of the wicket charts in IPL 2026, taking 29 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.58 and an economy rate of 9.68.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar occupies second place on the list with 28 wickets in 16 matches at an impressive bowling average of 17.89, including one four-wicket haul.
England speedster Jofra Archer sits third on the list, having taken 25 wickets in 16 IPL 2026 matches at an average of 22.36 and an economy rate of 9.31.
Mystery spinner Rashid Khan is fourth on the list with 21 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 24.57, including a four-wicket haul.
Anshul Kamboj occupies the next spot on the list, having claimed 21 wickets in 14 matches at a bowling average of 25.23.