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Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IPL 2026

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 01, 2026, 24:01 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 24:01 IST

From Sai Sudharsan to Heinrich Klaasen, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in IPL 2026. This list also includes Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 776 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 776 runs

Young Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2026, amassing 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50, including five fifties and a century.

Shubman Gill (GT) - 732 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shubman Gill (GT) - 732 runs

India’s current ODI captain Shubman Gill sits second on the list with 732 runs in 16 IPL 2026 matches. He has also maintained an impressive average of 45.75 and a strike rate of 163.02, including six half-centuries and a century.

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 722 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 722 runs

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan is next on the list with 722 runs in 17 matches. He has enjoyed an excellent season, averaging 45.12 at a strike rate of 157.98, including eight half-centuries and a century.

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 675 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 675 runs

Virat Kohli ranks fourth on this list with 675 runs from 16 matches, averaging 56.25 at a strike rate of 165.84, including five fifties and a hundred to his name.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 624 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 624 runs

SRH’s explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen occupies the fifth spot on the list. In 15 matches in IPL 2026, he has scored 624 runs at an impressive average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 160.00, including six half-centuries.

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