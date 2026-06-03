/Bakersfield bank hostage situation: Major police response underway after bomb threat at California bank

Authorities in California on Tuesday (Jun 2) afternoon are responding to a possible hostage situation at a bank in downtown Bakersfield after police confirmed a bomb threat at a Chase Bank branch in the city's downtown area. The threat has prompted a large-scale emergency response and road closures around the site.

In a statement posted on social media, the Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dealing with a "confirmed bomb threat" and urged residents to avoid the area.

"Please stay out of the downtown area. Road closures are in effect and will remain in effect until further notice," police said.Potential hostage situation underway

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According to CBS affiliate KBAK-TV, police confirmed that at least one hostage was involved in the situation. However, authorities have not disclosed how many people were inside the bank at the time or whether multiple suspects may be involved.