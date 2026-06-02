/'No cards except terror': Russia unleashes one of war's biggest attack on Ukraine; fires 656 drones, 73 missiles in overnight barrage

Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults of the war overnight, firing more than 650 drones and dozens of missiles at targets across Ukraine, according to Ukrainian authorities. The barrage killed at least nine people and renewed calls from Kyiv for greater Western military support. The massive assault, as per Kyiv, included hard-to-down ballistic missiles and has killed at least 13 people. Notably, just days earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that Moscow was preparing a "massive new strike".

Russia also confirmed carrying out what it described as a large-scale strike against Ukraine's military-industrial infrastructure. Moscow said the operation involved multiple weapons systems, including hypersonic missiles. However, the Kremlin denied deliberately targeting civilians.

Also read | At least 9 killed as Russia launches major missile, drone assault on Ukraine

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Over 650 drones and more

Ukraine's Air Force said it detected 656 drones and 73 missiles launched by Russian forces during the overnight attack. The missile volley included ballistic missiles, among the most difficult aerial threats to intercept.

According to the military, Ukrainian air defences managed to shoot down 602 drones and 40 missiles. However, despite the interceptions, several projectiles penetrated air defences and struck targets across the country, killing at least 13 people, as per the latest tally.

The scale of the assault makes it one of the biggest single-night attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukrainian officials said the strikes hit Kyiv and several other cities, causing civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. Emergency crews were deployed across affected regions as rescue operations continued through the morning.

Also read | Russia bans aviation fuel exports till November as Ukraine strikes hit energy infrastructure

'No cards except terror'

The latest attack triggered a furious response from Ukraine's leadership. Taking to X, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of resorting to terror tactics as Moscow struggles to achieve major battlefield breakthroughs. "Putin is a war criminal and loser who has no cards except terror. Moscow is losing on the battlefield. No number of missiles can change this," Sybiga wrote on social media.

President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile said that the attack highlighted the urgent need for stronger air-defence capabilities, particularly against ballistic missiles. "Europe needs its own anti-ballistic defence so that this war can finally be brought to an end," Zelensky said. He also stressed that continued US assistance remains critical, especially the supply of missiles for Patriot air-defence systems.