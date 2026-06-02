/At least 9 killed as Russia launches major missile, drone assault on Ukraine

At least nine people were killed, and dozens of others were wounded as Russia hit Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drone strikes. The massive attack comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow was preparing a "massive new strike". In a statement, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, said: "The enemy is striking with ballistic missiles."

Moscow has bombarded Ukraine almost daily since launching an offensive in 2022, often provoking retaliation from Kyiv, as talks to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II remain stalled.

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Kyiv under mass enemy attack

In a statement, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv, said that at least four people were killed, and at least 58, including two children, were injured in what he said was a "mass enemy attack".

"Explosions in the city. Air defence forces are working. Stay in shelters," Klitschko wrote as residents rushed underground carrying blankets, bags and emergency supplies.

Elsewhere, the central city of Dnipro suffered some of the deadliest casualties. Regional authorities said five people were killed and 25 wounded. Three of the injured remain in serious condition.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city located near the Russian border, at least 10 people, including a child, were injured in another overnight strike.

Zelensky knew what Russia was planning?

The latest attacks come after Zelensky publicly warned that intelligence agencies had detected signs of a large-scale Russian operation. "We have intelligence information about Russia preparing a new massive strike," Zelensky said last week, urging Ukrainians to pay close attention to air raid alerts and seek shelter when necessary.

The Ukrainian president has also renewed calls for Western allies to provide additional Patriot air defence systems, arguing that they remain one of the few effective tools against Russian ballistic missiles. Zelensky recently appealed directly to US President Donald Trump and members of Congress for further support.

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