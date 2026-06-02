/Trump's controversial $1.8 billion weaponisation fund 'dead for now'? DoJ says it will abide by court's freeze order

The Donald Trump administration, as per reports, is planning to drop its controversial $1.8 billion weaponisation fund. In a statement on Monday (Jun 1), the Justice Department said it would abide by a court order temporarily freezing what has been dubbed a "slush fund" for the President's political allies.

Trump's weaponisation fund 'dead for now'

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"It's dead for now," reported Axios, citing sources. In recent days, the $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponisation' fund has come under fierce criticism by Democrats and even some members of Trump's Republican Party.

Just last week, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema barred the Trump administration from taking any further action to create or operate the so-called "Anti-Weaponisation Fund" ahead of a June 12 court hearing. Taking to X, the Trump DoJ said that while it "disagrees strongly" with the decision, it "will abide by the court's ruling."

Amid criticism that the fund was actually a slush fund that could be tapped by those convicted in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Justice Department said that it was meant to "make up for the tremendous abuse, harm, and hate unfairly shown to so many people." It insisted that the fund was "open to anybody who was so weaponised, targeted, or persecuted, whether they were Democrat, Republican, Conservative, Independent, or otherwise."

An extraordinary settlement for Trump allies

The so-called 'anti-weaponisation" fund was created by the DoJ as part of an extraordinary settlement of a Trump civil lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns by a former government contractor.