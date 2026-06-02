/Russia bans aviation fuel exports till November as Ukraine strikes hit energy infrastructure

Russia has imposed a ban on aviation fuel exports until November 30 as it moves to safeguard domestic supplies amid mounting pressure on its energy sector from the ongoing war with Ukraine. Announcing the decision on Monday (Jun 1), the Russian government said the temporary restriction is aimed at maintaining stability in the country's fuel market as refinery output comes under strain.

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Why has Russia banned Aviation fuel exports?

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This decision aims "to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," said the Russian government in a statement.

The move follows reports that Moscow had been considering restrictions on exports of both diesel and jet fuel after fuel-processing rates fell to multi-year lows. The decline has largely been linked to repeated Ukrainian drone and missile strikes targeting Russia's energy infrastructure.

Over the past several months, Kyiv has intensified attacks on Russian oil refineries, storage facilities and pipeline networks, seeking to disrupt a sector that remains central to Moscow's war economy.

Those strikes have affected refining capacity across parts of Russia, prompting concerns over domestic fuel availability, especially as seasonal demand rises during the summer months.

How can the Russian fuel export ban affect India?

Russia is among the world's largest exporters of refined petroleum products and supplies significant volumes of diesel and aviation fuel to international markets, including to India. Any disruption to Russian exports is closely watched by global energy traders because of its potential impact on fuel prices and supply chains.

However, the Kremlin clarified that the export suspension would not affect deliveries made under existing intergovernmental agreements. The exemption is expected to shield some long-term partners from immediate supply disruptions.