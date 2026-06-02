/'Pay employees twice a month': Shark Tank India's judge Anupam Mittal calls for end to 'British-era' salary system

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal argued on social media that companies should move away from the "British-era next-month payout system" and instead pay employees twice a month. Anupam noted that Indian companies pay their employees’ salaries during the first week of the month for the work completed in the previous month. He stated that this age-old practice must be reconsidered to help employees avoid missed EMIs, missing rent, and don’t get entrapped in unfair debt arrangements.



In a post on LinkedIn, Anupam Mittal wrote a long note and questioned, “When should you get paid?” He added that organisations often offer benefits like “enhanced leave, free food, and remote working” and claim to be “employee-centric,” while they ignore the “most valued benefit.”



He further claimed that many companies disburse salaries around the 7th of each month, while others aim for the 1st but may postpone payments by a day or two when weekends or bank holidays intervene. Mittal said his company adopted a different approach, shifting salary payments to the end of each month, describing the change as a matter of "common sense."

Add WION as a Preferred Source



“A few years ago, we decided Shaadi.com that salaries should go out at the end of the current month, not in the following month. Not as a perk. But, as common sense,” he said. Anupam also noted that a delay in the disbursement of salaries can be disastrous for some employees.



“Because for some folks, a week’s delay may be an accounting detail. But for most, it can mean an EMI bounce, a rent scramble, an awkward call, or half a day wasted fixing something that should never have broken. Ask the vast majority of India, and they will tell you, cash flow is dignity,” he said.

Anupam Mittal on employees' salaries

Later, he also made a case directing companies to pay their employees twice a month as this would be a “win for the economy.” “In fact, I think companies should pay twice a month, on the 15th and 30th. Yes, payroll teams will grumble a bit. But in 2026, with tech, this is not rocket science. Better cash flow means less stress, fewer debt traps, more spending velocity and ergo, a GDP nudge. Win for employees, win for companies, win for the economy. So push your HR and let’s end this British-era next-month payout system?”