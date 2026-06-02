The Union government cracked the whip on Tuesday and transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Singh amid the controversy over the evaluation of Class 12 examination papers, selection of vendors and OSM fiasco. Besides the shakeup at the top, the government has also ordered an inquiry into the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services, signalling a tough stance on alleged irregularities.

The transfers at the top are being seen as big administrative actions after the controversy erupted.

The government has constituted a one-member inquiry committee headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, to examine the procurement process. The panel chairperson can seek assistance from officers of government departments, while the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial support.

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The committee has been asked to submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

The government action comes after weeks of scrutiny over CBSE’s evaluation and post-result processes, which sparked concerns among students, parents and teachers across the country.

OSM evaluation introduced this year for Class 12 exams

CBSE introduced the OSM digital evaluation mechanism this year for Class 12 board exams. Under the system, evaluators assessed scanned copies of answer sheets instead of physical answer books.

After the declaration of results, students started alleging discrepancies in marking and answer-sheet evaluation, ranging from unchecked answers and incorrect totals to blurred scans.

The board ran into further trouble after several students pointed out discrepancies in the OSM, from major security lapses to issues in the tender process.

Discussions around the vendor selection process, cybersecurity concerns and delays in re-evaluation services further intensified public attention.