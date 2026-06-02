/A secret note for Trump? Big revelations Jill Biden makes in her memoir

Former US First Lady Jill Biden has revealed that she left a secret message for Donald Trump's family at the White House on the morning of Inauguration Day, one of several striking disclosures in her newly released memoir, View from the East Wing. The memoir offers a candid look at life inside the White House during former US President Joe Biden’s administration, touching on family hardships, political challenges and her experience as first lady.

While discussing the transition of power, Jill Biden said she left a hidden note for the incoming Trump family but declined to reveal its contents.

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Here are five major revelations from the memoir:

1. A secret note for the Trumps

Jill Biden writes that she left a private message for the Trump family at the White House on the day Donald Trump returned to office. However, she chose not to disclose what she wrote, leaving the contents a mystery.

2. The role of first lady felt like a ‘catch-22’

Reflecting on her time in public life, Biden described the position of first lady as a “catch-22”. According to the memoir, she felt pressure to use her platform to promote important causes while also facing criticism if she appeared too involved in policymaking.

“You were encouraged to use your platform to do good, but not to be too aggressive in pursuing policy goals, lest you be seen as overreaching,” she writes.

3. An inside account of the Biden presidency

The memoir provides a behind-the-scenes perspective on key moments during Joe Biden’s presidency. Jill Biden recounts the political battles and pressures that accompanied life at the highest levels of government.

4. Family struggles take centre stage

Beyond politics, View from the East Wing explores the personal challenges faced by the Biden family. The former first lady reflects on the emotional toll of public life and the difficulties of balancing family responsibilities with national duties.

5. A candid reflection on public service

Jill Biden offers an unusually personal assessment of her years in the White House, describing both the privileges and burdens of serving in one of the most scrutinised public roles in America.