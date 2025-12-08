/Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's action thriller inches close to Rs 100 crore on day 3

Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar, is unstoppable at the box office! Ever since it was released in cinemas on December 5, audiences and critics haven't stopped praising the plotline and the performance of the cast. Within three days, the action is already closer to entering the Rs 100 crore club. Let's delve into the breakdown of the film.

Box office report of Dhurandhar on day 3

According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 39.50 crore net in India on its third day. While on the first day it earned Rs 28 crore, on the second day it minted Rs 32 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 99.50 crore.

Reportedly, Dhurandhar had an overall 53.47% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. On the third day, the highest occupancy has been recorded in Pune (64.25%), followed by Jaipur (58.50%) and Mumbai (58%).

Dhurandhar: Plot, review, controversy, and more

Before the release, Dhurandhar had a brush-off with a legal case which was filed by the late Major Mohit Sharma's family. Reportedly, they had moved into the court in demand of an urgent stay on the release, alleging that the film takes unauthorised inspiration from the army officer's life. Later, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the petition.

The matter had arisen after the release of the film's trailer, in which the fans began to draw comparisons between Ranveer Singh's character, who is reportedly a covert Indian intelligence agent, and the late Major Mohit Sharma, an Ashoka Chakra (posthumous) and Sena Medal awardee. Major Sharma served with the Indian Army’s 1 Para (Special Forces) and was killed in action on March 21, 2009, in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar is inspired by true events. The movie begins in 1999 with the Kandahar hijack incident, when an Indian flight's passengers were held hostage for seven days, and the country was forced to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar.

According to WION's Pragati Awasthi, “Dhurandhar is a complete cinematic experience, carried by impeccable performances, a gripping and thrilling plot, and an overall execution that is genuinely outstanding. From the very beginning, Dhurandhar sets a gritty and thrilling tone. Its pacing and screenplay constantly make you wonder what will happen next.”