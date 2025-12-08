/South Korean actor Park Si Hoo addresses allegations of family breakdown; takes legal action

South Korean actor Park Si Hoo, who gained recognition for his roles in romantic comedy series Queen of Reversals and Prosecutor Princess, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor recently addressed the allegations of his involvement in breaking up a family. Moreover, he has even said that he will be taking legal action to deal with it.

What did Park Si-hoo say about recent allegations?

According to a report of The Chosun Daily, during the briefing of his film Choir of God, which was held

At CGV Yongsan I Park Mall, he addressed all the allegations. He stated, "This is the first production briefing in 15 years, and I have mixed feelings about discussing personal matters here. I apologise to the director and fellow actors.

Park Si Hoo further added, "Regarding the work, I am pursuing legal action against the clear falsehoods. I will leave it to the judgement of the law. I kindly ask for your understanding and patience."

All about the allegations faced by Park Si Hoo

According to a report, a female influencer had claimed on social media in August that Park Si Hoo introduced women to her husband, which led to the breakdown of her family. In an interview, the female influencer stated, "My ex-husband began staying out of the house, indulging in alcohol and women after meeting Park Si-hoo. I cannot help but hold Park Si-hoo responsible for the family’s collapse."

However, the actor's side addressed it and stated, "We have filed a complaint against the suspect who maliciously created and spread false posts, citing violations of the Information and Communications Network Act (defamation) for spreading false information. The case began when the suspect broke into the home of the ex-husband, stole a mobile phone, and maliciously edited and distorted stored conversations and photo files before posting them on social media."

“We will respond decisively without leniency or compromise to any baseless rumours or malicious slander that severely damages Park Si Hoo,” they further added.

All about Park Si Hoo

Park Si Hoo began his acting career in theatre in 1997, putting up posters, handing out flyers, and appearing as an extra or in bit parts on stage, leading to his acting debut in the play The Twelve Nyang Life.

Under the stage name Park Si-hoo, he starred in supporting roles in the MBC TV series Let's Get Married and Which Star Are You From?. With How to Meet a Perfect Neighbour in 2007, he gained more recognition and won the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards that year. More high-profile roles in action adventure series Iljimae and weekend drama Family's Honour (the latter, his first leading role) followed in 2008.