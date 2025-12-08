/Palaash Muchhal deletes proposal, World Cup victory clips post calling off his wedding with Smriti Mandhana

Music composer Palaash Muchhal has been in the headlines ever since he and Smriti Mandhana called off their wedding months after weeks of speculation. The duo shared posts on their social media accounts and asked everyone for privacy. Following the clarification, Palaash Muchhal has now deleted all the clips, including the Indian cricketer.

Palaash Muchhal deletes clips of his with Smriti Mandhana

After releasing the statement about the wedding being called off, Palaash Muchhal deleted all the posts with Smriti Mandan, i.e, the proposal video and the World Cup victory celebration clip. However, a few of the posts with the Indian cricketer have not been deleted from his account yet.

While Smriti Mandhana has also deleted all of the pictures and clips of their pre-wedding festivities, along with the proposal video and other posts.

What happened before the wedding was called off? Palaash Muchhal issues a statement

The duo were all set to tie the knot in Sangli on November 24 but had to postpone due to the hospitalisation of Smriti Mandhana's father. Later, Palaash Muchhal was also admitted to the hospital. What began as a wedding was moved due to health concerns and soon turned into online speculations surrounding the music composer, which led to unverified cheating allegations.

Palaash Muchhal took to his Instagram story and shared a lengthy note, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily to baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs."