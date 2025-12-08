/Salman Khan's FIRST LOOK from Battle of Galwan to release on THIS date: Report

Salman Khan turns 60 on December 27, and this time his fans will get a surprise on his birthday. The makers of the upcoming film Battle of Galwan have decided to unveil the actor's first look on the day. The highly anticipated war drama revolves around the Galwan Valley clash, which happened in 2020.

When will Salman Khan's first look release?

As reported by Mid-Day, the makers have decided to go for an unconventional approach for the first look. "Though it’s a war drama, the first look won’t be cut as an action-driven piece. It will be more about positioning the world and introducing the film’s visual language," a source said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Battle of Galwan

The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, covers the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Starring Salman Khan as Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, it went on floors in August. Reportedly, the film was mostly shot in Ladakh and was wrapped up this weekend in Mumbai. It is currently in post-production.

Salman Khan on his role

In one of the earlier interviews with PTI, Salman said, "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I’ve to give more time now. Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks; now I’m running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that."

Battle of Galwan release date

Initially, it was speculated that the film may miss its Eid 2026 release due to the scale of the film. However, reports suggest the makers are ahead of schedule, and fans might see the first round of promotions in March.

The film also features Chitrangda Singh and is based on a chapter from the bestselling book India’s Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It will showcase the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the Galwan Valley clash. Colonel B. Santosh Babu was also posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra for his bravery.

Also Read: Palaash Muchhal deletes videos post calling off his wedding with Smriti Mandhana

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan has recently wrapped up Bigg Boss 19 as the host of the show, where Gaurav Khanna was announced as the winner. Khan was last seen on a big screen in Sikandar and is gearing up for his next release, Battle of Galwan.