/Former Disney actor Matthew Prokop, best known for High School Musical 3, arrested on alleged child pornography charges

Former Disney actor Mattew Prokop, who is known for his roles as Jimmie The Rocket Man Zara in the 2008 Disney film High School Musical 3: Senior Year and Josh Rosen in the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Geek Charming have reportedly been arrested over charges of child pornography, violation of bond and aggravated assault. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Details of Matt Prokop facing serious charges

As per the report of TMZ, Mattew Prokop is in custody at the county jail and is being held without bail after being arrested on Christmas Eve on multiple charges, including alleged possession of child pornography and resisting arrest. Reportedly, in 2024, he was arrested for alleged violation of bond conditions from a previous set of charges. (As per local TV news Crossroads Today).

In addition, in May 2024, Prokop was arrested in Victoria over allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. He was charged with aggravated assault on family and resisting arrest.

For the unversed, Hyland dated her Geek Charming co-star Mattew Prokop for four years after meeting in 2010. In August 2014, Hyland obtained a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Prokop for physically and verbally abusing her throughout the four years of their relationship. In October of that same year, the restraining order became permanent.

All about Matt Prokop

Born in Texas, Mattew Prokop's first acting job was an appearance on Hannah Montana in 2007, followed by a walk-on role on The Office. In 2011, Prokop was represented by Management 360 and APA. He guest starred on Medium (2009) as Kyle K.C. Covington for one episode. Prokop landed a role in Furry Vengeance (2010), playing Brendan Fraser's son, and he played the role of Josh Rosen in the Disney Channel's Geek Charming (2011), based on author Robin Palmer's novel.