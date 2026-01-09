/Golden Globe 2026: Where to watch these key nominees - Sinners, F1 and more

Nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, the series also brings Best Actor/Actress nods for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

Chef Carmy "Carmy" Berzatto inherits his late brother's chaotic Chicago sandwich shop, transforming grief, debt, and kitchen meltdowns into culinary brilliance through raw crew bonds and relentless pressure. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri anchor this masterful comedy-drama where every service simmers with anxiety, loyalty, and mouthwatering tension that never lets up. The series cooks up perfection across its high-wire seasons.

