/Golden Globe 2026: Where to watch these key nominees - Sinners, F1 and more

This year, Golden Globes will air live on Sunday at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on CBS. It will stream on Paramount+ in the US.
The Golden Globes 2026 is just a few days away, and if you still haven't watched the key nominees, then it's high time. From high‑stakes blockbusters and eerie vampire thrillers to razor‑sharp Hollywood satires and kitchen chaos that feels a little too familiar, these titles bring the full flavour of awards‑season storytelling.
Watch this season’s hottest contenders on Tata Play Binge
Nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama.
Twin brothers Smoke and Stack return to 1930s Mississippi hoping to build a juke joint empire, only to face vampire terror that unleashes bloody chaos on their community and tests their unbreakable bond. Michael B. Jordan delivers a dual-performance masterclass in Ryan Coogler's atmospheric horror-drama, blending blues-soaked culture, Hoodoo magic, and supernatural vengeance against a backdrop of segregation-era stakes. The film weaves dread with emotional depth for a fresh genre standout.
Nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Brad Pitt stars as a veteran Formula 1 driver mentoring a fiery rookie teammate through cutthroat rivalries, crushing risks, and the raw psychology of racing at 300 km/h. Real F1 teams and tracks power Joseph Kosinski's pulse-pounding drama, where blistering speed meets personal sacrifice and corporate intrigue off the grid. It's cinematic adrenaline with heart-pounding authenticity for motorsport fans everywhere.
Nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, the series also brings Best Actor/Actress nods for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.
Chef Carmy "Carmy" Berzatto inherits his late brother's chaotic Chicago sandwich shop, transforming grief, debt, and kitchen meltdowns into culinary brilliance through raw crew bonds and relentless pressure. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri anchor this masterful comedy-drama where every service simmers with anxiety, loyalty, and mouthwatering tension that never lets up. The series cooks up perfection across its high-wire seasons.
Nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Seth Rogen).
Seth Rogen plays studio exec Matt Remick steering a fading Hollywood powerhouse through IP flops, boardroom egos, and the streaming wars threatening creative control. Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O'Hara shine in this biting workplace comedy packed with industry cameos, set disasters, and sharp satire on why stories still fight to survive. The ensemble nails Tinseltown's absurdities with surprising warmth beneath the cynicism.
Leading TV with six 2026 Golden Globe nods including Best Television Series – Drama.
The White Lotus Season 3 transports guests to a luxurious Thai resort where privilege, secrets, and spiritual quests collide in darkly comic disaster. New arrivals like the Ratliff family grapple with wealth guilt, Full Moon Parties turn chaotic, and staff navigate thefts, flirtations, and hidden agendas amid themes of death and rebirth. Creator Mike White weaves satire on the ultra-rich with murder-mystery tension, earning raves for its ensemble including Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and Walton Goggins.
Bella Ramsey earns a 2026 Golden Globe nod for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama.
The Last of Us Season 2 picks up five years after Joel's massacre of the Fireflies, with Ellie and Joel settled in Jackson, Wyoming, their bond strained by unspoken lies and new threats. Ellie patrols with Dina amid "stalker" infected outbreaks, shares a tender romance, and faces homophobia, while Abby, daughter of the doctor Joel killed, closes in for revenge with her crew Owen, Nora, Mel, and Manny. The adaptation amps up post-apocalyptic survival with emotional gut-punches, brutal action, and moral gray areas from the acclaimed game.
Nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt faces his ultimate test in the franchise finale, unravelling a globe-spanning conspiracy through submarine plunges, plane hijackings, and heartbreaking ally farewells. The series peaks with jaw-dropping practical stunts, emotional closure, and a stacked cast delivering non-stop action payoff that redefines blockbuster spectacle. Every set piece pushes physics, and adrenaline, to the edge.