/K-pop idol-actor Cha Eun Woo challenges $9.5 million tax assessment after settling payment

South Korean actor and idol Cha Eun Woo is grabbing headlines once again. The member of k-pop boy group ASTRO has reportedly challenged South Korea's National Tax Service over a $9.5 million tax assessment, despite already paying the amount earlier this year. His agency has also issued a statement amid the ongoing proceedings.

Cha Eun Woo challenges $9.5 million tax assessment

Cha Eun Woo has formally challenged South Korea's National Tax Service over a $9.5 million (₩13 billion) tax assessment, despite already paying the amount earlier this year. According to reports, the singer-actor submitted his appeal to the Tax Tribunal in early July, shortly before the legal deadline for contesting the assessment. His agency, Fantagio, confirmed the appeal, explaining that it was filed to obtain an independent legal review of the tax authority's decision.

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As per the report of OSEN, the idol's agency, Fantagio, stated, "Cha Eun Woo has filed a tax appeal in accordance with legally prescribed procedures to receive a judicial review."

Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion controversy

According to several reports, Cha Eun Woo was notified earlier this year by the National Tax Service Seoul Regional Office that he would owe more than 20 billion won ($13.6 million) in additional income tax following an intensive audit conducted in the first half of last year. Reportedly, the amount is believed to be the largest ever sought from an individual artist.

Reports suggest that the company functioned as a shell company that provided no substantive services to Cha and was allegedly used to distribute portions of his entertainment income under a corporate tax rate. This is lower than the top personal income tax rate of 45 per cent. Cha Eun Woo and his mother were reportedly called for questioning by the tax authorities.

All about Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a member of the South Korean boy band Astro and made his debut as a solo artist with the extended play Entity in 2024. He then made his acting debut in the film My Brilliant Life in 2018. He has also been part of several shows, including Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung (2019), True Beauty (2020–2021), Island (2022–2023), A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023–2024), and Wonderful World (2024).