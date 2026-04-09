/Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion case: Actor pays $13.6 million, apologises for controversy

South Korean actor Cha Eun Woo was caught up in a major tax evasion scandal involving 20 billion won (approximately 13.6 million) in back taxes and penalties earlier this year, which even led to him facing backlash from the public and being removed from military clips as well. In the latest development, the True Beauty star has shared an update on social media and revealed that he has paid all the taxes in full.

Cha Eun Woo issues statement, reveals paying taxes in full

Taking to his Instagram handle, Cha Eun Woo broke his silence and posted a message apologising to his fans for the disappointment caused by the recent controversy. The actor and singer has shared a lengthy note in which he has stated that he respects the procedures and results of the National Tax Service and paid all the related taxes to prevent further confusion.

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He added that he would faithfully cooperate with any remaining procedures and apologised for causing public concern. He explained, “During a period of change and confusion in my activities, I established a corporation to stabilise my career. Looking back, there were parts I didn’t review thoroughly, and the responsibility lies with me, not my family or company.”

Finally, he said, “This incident made me realise I need to reflect on myself. Above all, I am deeply sorry for disappointing fans and AROHA who believed in me. To prevent recurrence, I will review all future activities with stricter standards. I will strive to be a Cha Eun-woo who takes full responsibility for my choices and actions.”

All about Cha Eun Woo's tax scandal

According to several reports, Cha Eun Woo was notified earlier this year by the National Tax Service Seoul Regional Office that he would owe more than 20 billion won ($13.6 million) in additional income tax following an intensive audit conducted in the first half of last year. Reportedly, the amount is believed to be the largest ever sought from an individual artist.

Reports suggest that the company functioned as a shell company that provided no substantive services to Cha and was allegedly used to distribute portions of his entertainment income under a corporate tax rate. This is lower than the top personal income tax rate of 45 per cent. Cha Eun Woo and his mother were reportedly called for questioning by the tax authorities.

Cha Eun Woo: Rise to global stardom and his upcoming projects

Cha Eun Woo is a member of the South Korean boy band Astro and made his debut as a solo artist with the extended play Entity in 2024. He then made his acting debut in the film My Brilliant Life in 2018. He has also been part of several shows, including Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung (2019), True Beauty (2020–2021), Island (2022–2023), A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023–2024), and Wonderful World (2024).