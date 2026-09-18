/Venezuela unblocks news sites ahead of US-backed transition talks

Venezuela’s telecommunications regulator, CONATEL, has announced the restoration of access to several previously censored national and international digital media platforms. The decision arrives ahead of the second round of US-backed political transition talks in Caracas, which focus heavily on freedom of expression. The regulatory shift follows years of systematic online censorship under former President Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by US forces in January and succeeded by interim leader Delcy Rodríguez. Eight months after Maduro's removal, Washington is supporting dialogue between Rodríguez’s interim government and opposition factions, though US President Donald Trump has temporarily ruled out near-term elections.

Digital rights organisation VE Sin Filtro confirmed that access to 17 news platforms including TalCual, Runrunes, and NTN24 has been restored across multiple internet service providers. However, the group noted that at least 188 websites remain blocked, including 79 news outlets. Some unblocked platforms also reported intermittent access following the announcement.

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Deputy Communications Minister Gustavo Villapol stated on national television that the move aims to reduce political polarisation and promote responsible journalism. Media directors and opposition leaders offered cautious reactions. Luis Ernesto Blanco, editorial director of Runrunes, told news agency AFP that the action served as an informal admission of past arbitrary censorship. Dinorah Figuera, head of the opposition delegation, described the unblocking as a helpful first step but demanded the permanent, full restoration of all blocked outlets.

Victor Amaya, director of TalCual, expressed skepticism over whether the decision would mark a lasting shift. He emphasised that years of state-enforced censorship resulted in severe traffic losses and diminished advertising revenue for independent newsrooms.

Highlighting ongoing political volatility, former opposition mayor Javier Oropeza was briefly detained on Thursday (Sep 17) by Sebin intelligence officers in Barquisimeto shortly after returning from a two-year exile. Oropeza was arrested following a local media interview but was released several hours later following formal protests from opposition representatives.