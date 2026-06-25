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Venezuela interim leader details phone call with US’ Marco Rubio following deadly twin quakes

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 14:59 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 15:00 IST
Venezuela interim leader details phone call with US’ Marco Rubio following deadly twin quakes

Venezuela interim leader details phone call with US’ Marco Rubio following deadly twin quakes Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodríguez held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following devastating twin earthquakes.

After the devastating earthquake, Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez said she spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over a call on Thursday (June 25). The telephonic exchange took place after her nation was struck by two quakes that have claimed at least 32 lives. She took to her X account to write, “I spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who expressed his solidarity and support for the Venezuelan people during these difficult times for our nation.”

“We appreciate this expression of solidarity with Venezuela during such a challenging period, marked by the impact of the natural disaster that has affected several regions of the country,” she added.

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Also read: Roads cracked, airport damaged: Scary visuals emerge after twin earthquake in Venezuela; emergency declared - VIDEO

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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