/Venezuela interim leader details phone call with US’ Marco Rubio following deadly twin quakes

After the devastating earthquake, Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez said she spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over a call on Thursday (June 25). The telephonic exchange took place after her nation was struck by two quakes that have claimed at least 32 lives. She took to her X account to write, “I spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who expressed his solidarity and support for the Venezuelan people during these difficult times for our nation.”