Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 battered Venezuela on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse, roads to crack and bringing life to standstill in the country. Japan also recorded magnitude 7.2 earthquake with tremors being felt several hundred miles away in Tokyo despite epicenter being the sea. Venezuela recorded as many as 20 aftershocks and the president has declared a state of emergency.

The Venezuelan government said that the Maiquetia International Airport, located near Caracas, would be closed following "serious damage" to its infrastructure. There has been no report of casualties as of now. Visuals from the airport show passengers running out in panic as terminal shakes, power flickers, and dust clouds fill the area.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Another scary visual shows the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Venezuela filled with smoke after a roof crumbled. Another devastating visual shows building collapsed like a pack of cards, with people's clothes and belongings peeking out of them, indicating it must have been a residential building.

Yet another video from Caracas showed the scary earthquake during the first inning of a pro baseball broadcast. As seen on the country's national baseball league YouTube channel, LMBP TV, players for both the Carabobo Mariners and Caracas Senators scrambled out of their respective dugouts to run to shallow centerfield, where they were safe from any potential falling debris.

Meanwhile, Japan government said that there was no casualties or major damage reported. However, CCTV visuals from a store in Japan shows women taking shelter under the tables while the entire area shook. Things fell in behind however,