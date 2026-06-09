An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit southern Iran early on Tuesday (June 9), according to Iranian state media, shaking parts of Hormozgan province. The epicenter of the tremors was located 113 km northeast of the city of Bandar Abbas. The water area of its port is located in the north of the Strait of Hormuz - the vital shipping route that has been blocked by the US and Iran since the war began. The earthquake comes a day after Philippines was rocked by strongest earthquake in decades that killed at least 37 people.
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What we know about Iran earthquake?
The tremors occurred in Hormozgan province, a region situated along some of the country's most active geological fault systems. The earthquake occurred amid Israel's attack on Iran and explosions in several Iranian cities including capital Tehran. Initial reports indicated that there were no fatalities or major structural damage. The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the event at a magnitude of 4.9, locating the epicentre approximately 101 kilometres north of Minab. Emergency authorities continued to assess the situation following the event
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Iran has experienced several earthquakes and tremors over the past year. As tensions between Iran and the US increased in the past year after Donald Trump took over presidency in the US in 2025, initial reports suggested the earthquake may have been linked to secret missile or bomb testing. However, there has been no credible evidence or official confirmation to support these claims. According to earthquake monitoring data, Iran has experienced: at least two earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 or greater in the past 24 hours, three earthquakes in the past seven days, nine earthquakes in the past 30 days and at least 97 earthquakes in the past 365 days.