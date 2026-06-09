An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit southern Iran early on Tuesday (June 9), according to Iranian state media, shaking parts of Hormozgan province. The epicenter of the tremors was located 113 km northeast of the city of Bandar Abbas. The water area of its port is located in the north of the Strait of Hormuz - the vital shipping route that has been blocked by the US and Iran since the war began. The earthquake comes a day after Philippines was rocked by strongest earthquake in decades that killed at least 37 people.

What we know about Iran earthquake?

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The tremors occurred in Hormozgan province, a region situated along some of the country's most active geological fault systems. The earthquake occurred amid Israel's attack on Iran and explosions in several Iranian cities including capital Tehran. Initial reports indicated that there were no fatalities or major structural damage. The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the event at a magnitude of 4.9, locating the epicentre approximately 101 kilometres north of Minab. Emergency authorities continued to assess the situation following the event