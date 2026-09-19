/All things yellow! Alia Bhatt shares glimpse from Ganesh puja with Ranbir Kapoor | In pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Ganpati celebration was wholesome. While the actress keeps her private life away from the media glare, she continues to share glimpses for her fans, who are always excited to get a peek into her life.

Continuing the Kapoor family's ritual of hosting Ganpati at their residence, the couple welcomed Lord Ganesha into their new home, Krishna Raj. This is the first time the couple has welcomed Bappa home after shifting to their house around Diwali 2025 with their daughter Raha and Ranbir's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt perform Ganesh puja

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Keeping it all yellow and bright, the Alpha actress shared a series of photos from their Ganpati celebrations from the last week - from their home to her daughter Raha, and the attire she wore for the festivities. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and elder sister Shaheen Bhatt were also part of the celebration, and the most adorable part was their daughter Raha.

While her face was hidden, her actions showed how she took part in the celebrations with her mom and dad.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote,'' “the week that was ✨गणपती बाप्पा मोरया,” she wrote in the caption.''

In the photos, she also showed Raha colouring a sketch of a Ganesh idol on paper. In another photo, the little one was seen standing beside her father as the family performed the aarti. In another picture, she is sitting beside Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt's Ganesh Chaturthi look

Bhatt's photos also gave a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi attire. She was dressed in traditional outfits, keeping things subtle yet beautiful. In one picture, she was seen wearing a pink salwar suit. While her look was simple, she added drama with jewellery and heavy earrings. In her second look, she wore a yellow sleeveless kurta set with a matching dupatta and golden embroidery. She added more elegance with a sleek bun adorned with flowers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Ganesh visarjan