/72nd National Film Awards 2026: When and where to watch the ceremony live, complete winners list

The 72nd National Film Awards are all set to take place today, September 22, 2026, honouring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. For the first time, the ceremony will be held outside New Delhi, with Ekta Nagar in Gujarat chosen as the venue this year. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards, recognising achievements in films certified during 2024.

When and where to watch the 72nd National Film Awards

The ceremony begins at 3 pm IST on September 22 and will be streamed online for viewers. The DD National YouTube channel will carry the live broadcast.

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This year, it is being hosted at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to take future editions of the ceremony to different parts of the country.

Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

This year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be given to Anant Nag. The veteran actor has had a career spanning more than five decades. The actor has mainly worked in Kannada cinema along with other Indian-language films.

Article 370, meanwhile, has emerged as the winner of Best Feature Film, with Yami Gautam receiving the Best Actress in a Leading Role award.

The Best Actor in a Leading Role honour has been shared by Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.

Rajkumar Periasamy will be honoured as the Best Director for Amaran, while Randeep Hooda has won Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Complete winners list

Best film critic award: Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)

Best book on cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty, Publisher: Mirror Pusthaka

Special mention for two films: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi), directed by Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai. Second film is Bhadra-Kali Natakam, helmed by Ananda Jyothi.

The Best Script award has been bagged by Obur (Clouds) in Hindi and Kashmiri. The writer of the film is Faraz Ali.

Best Narrator- Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English). The narrator of the film is Soundarya Jayachandran.

Best Direction Award: Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) in the Marathi language. The Music Director is Shivpal Singh Kang.

Best Editing Award: NDA (Hindi). Editor of film is Manvir Jasrotia.

Best Sound Design: Tamil film Blue. Sound Designer for film is TS Hari Hara Sudhan.

Best Cinematography: Life in Loom. Cinematographer of film is Edmond Ranson.

Best Direction Award: Anand L Rai. The director awarded for film is Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek (Hindi)

Best Short Film: Marathi film Hamsafar

Best Animation Film: Silent Film Touched as Water by Joshy Benedict

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental: Piplantri – A Tale of Eco Feminism by filmmaker Suraj Kumar.

Best Arts/Culture: Atul Pandey's Hindi film

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation- Kamlesh K Mishra's Kakori

Best Debut film of Director- Ravi Raj Murmu

Best Non-Feature Film: Marathi and English film Bhangaar (Obsolete)

Special Mention Award: Tamil film Meiyazhagan

Another Special Mention has been received by Dhanush's Captain Miller

Best Tulu Film: IMBU by filmmaker Shivdhwaj Studio

Best Garhwali Film: Filmmaker Dinesh P Bhonsle’s Dholi

Best Telugu Film: Filmmaker Yadhu Vamsee’s Committee Kurrollu

Best Tamil Film: Dhanush’s Raayan

Best Odia Film: Amartya Bhattacharyya’s Lahari