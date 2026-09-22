/72nd National Film Awards 2026: When and where to watch the ceremony live, complete winners list

The 72nd National Film Awards are all set to take place today, September 22, 2026, honouring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. For the first time, the ceremony will be held outside New Delhi, with Ekta Nagar in Gujarat chosen as the venue this year. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards, recognising achievements in films certified during 2024.
When and where to watch the 72nd National Film Awards
The ceremony begins at 3 pm IST on September 22 and will be streamed online for viewers. The DD National YouTube channel will carry the live broadcast.
This year, it is being hosted at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to take future editions of the ceremony to different parts of the country.
Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam wins Best Actress; Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty share Best Actor honour
Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
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This year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be given to Anant Nag. The veteran actor has had a career spanning more than five decades. The actor has mainly worked in Kannada cinema along with other Indian-language films.
Article 370, meanwhile, has emerged as the winner of Best Feature Film, with Yami Gautam receiving the Best Actress in a Leading Role award.
The Best Actor in a Leading Role honour has been shared by Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.
Rajkumar Periasamy will be honoured as the Best Director for Amaran, while Randeep Hooda has won Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
Complete winners list
- Best film critic award: Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)
- Best book on cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty, Publisher: Mirror Pusthaka
- Special mention for two films: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi), directed by Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai. Second film is Bhadra-Kali Natakam, helmed by Ananda Jyothi.
- The Best Script award has been bagged by Obur (Clouds) in Hindi and Kashmiri. The writer of the film is Faraz Ali.
- Best Narrator- Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English). The narrator of the film is Soundarya Jayachandran.
- Best Direction Award: Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) in the Marathi language. The Music Director is Shivpal Singh Kang.
- Best Editing Award: NDA (Hindi). Editor of film is Manvir Jasrotia.
- Best Sound Design: Tamil film Blue. Sound Designer for film is TS Hari Hara Sudhan.
- Best Cinematography: Life in Loom. Cinematographer of film is Edmond Ranson.
- Best Direction Award: Anand L Rai. The director awarded for film is Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek (Hindi)
- Best Short Film: Marathi film Hamsafar
- Best Animation Film: Silent Film Touched as Water by Joshy Benedict
- Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental: Piplantri – A Tale of Eco Feminism by filmmaker Suraj Kumar.
- Best Arts/Culture: Atul Pandey's Hindi film
- Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation- Kamlesh K Mishra's Kakori
- Best Debut film of Director- Ravi Raj Murmu
- Best Non-Feature Film: Marathi and English film Bhangaar (Obsolete)
- Special Mention Award: Tamil film Meiyazhagan
- Another Special Mention has been received by Dhanush's Captain Miller
- Best Tulu Film: IMBU by filmmaker Shivdhwaj Studio
- Best Garhwali Film: Filmmaker Dinesh P Bhonsle’s Dholi
- Best Telugu Film: Filmmaker Yadhu Vamsee’s Committee Kurrollu
- Best Tamil Film: Dhanush’s Raayan
- Best Odia Film: Amartya Bhattacharyya’s Lahari
Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan reacts to Best Actor win, calls it a dream come true
- Best Marathi Film: Paresh Mokashi’s Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
- Best Manipuri Film: Yumnam Ajit Singh’s Sunita
- Best Malayalam Film: Fasil Muhammed’s Feminichi Fathima
- Best Konkani Film: Mog Asum
- Best Kannada film: Sumanth Bhat’s Mithya
- Best Hindi Film: Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth
- Best Gujarati Film: Abhishek Jain's Maaran
- Best Bengali Film: Anjan Dutt's Chalchitra Ekhon
- Best Assamese Film: Jadumoni Dutta's Juiphool
- Best Action Direction – Tamil film Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The stunt choreographer for the film is Anl Arasu.
- Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for Stree
- Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for the song Jaane Do from Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.
- Best Music Direction: Tamil film Amaran. The Music director for the film is GV Prakash Kumar.
- Best Music Director: Shashwat Sachdev for Hindi film Article 370
- Best Make Up: Makeup artist P Ravi Kumar for the Telugu film Committee Kurrollu.
- Best Costume Designer: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rule (Part 2).
- Best Production Designer: Nitin Zihani Choudhary for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki: 2898 AD
- Best Editing: R Kalaivannan for Tamil film Amaran
- Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhary for Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
- Best Screenplay Dialogue: Venky Atluri for the film Lucky Bhaskhar
- Best Screenplay (Adapted): Yogesh Deshpande for Marathi film Swargandharva Sudhi Phadke.
- Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal for Malayalam film Bramayugam
- Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for ARM ( (Angu Vaana Konilu) in Malayalam language.
- Best Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar for the Marathi film Gharat Ganpati
- Best Child Artist (Shared): Child actors Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb and Gitashree Chakraborty for the film Onko Ki Kothin.
- Best Actress in Kannada: Rapshree Varkady for Mithya
- Best Supporting Actress in Tamil: Sachana Namidass for Maharaja
- Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra for Bhakshak
- Best Actress in Leading Role: Yami Gautam for Article 370
- Best Actor in Leading Role: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and Mammootty for Bramayugam.
- Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran
- Best Children's Film: Telugu film Chinna Katha Kaadu
- Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values- Dhanush starrer Captain Miller
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki: 2898 AD
- Best Debut Film of a Director: Randeep Hooda for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
- Best Feature Film: Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370