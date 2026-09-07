/National Film Awards 2026: 72nd edition to shift from Delhi to Gujarat, venue revealed

The 72nd National Film Awards will witness a historic change as the ceremony is set to take place outside New Delhi for the first time since its inception. Shifting from the long-standing tradition, the event is going to be held at Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia.

According to officials, the ceremony is set to take place on September 22, and President Droupadi Murmu is expected to present the honours to this year’s winners during her visit to Gujarat later this month.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About Ekta Nagar

Ekta Nagar is in Gujarat’s Narmada district and is best known for the Statue of Unity, the 597-foot monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The landmark was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, and is the world’s tallest statue. The destination has emerged as one of Gujarat’s major tourism attractions.

A change in the historic tradition

The National Film Awards were first presented in 1954, and Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan has been the traditional venue for the ceremony over the years. The President has also traditionally attended the event to confer the honours on the recipients.

The 72nd edition will be the first time in the awards’ 72-year history that the National Film Awards ceremony is conducted outside the national capital.

Last year, the 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 23, 2025, where President Murmu presented the awards.

President Murmu is expected to be in Gujarat later this month. Her proposed itinerary includes a visit to the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda for its convocation ceremony, followed by an event organised by the Brahma Kumaris in Padra.

During the same visit, she is also expected to travel to Ekta Nagar to confer the National Film Awards on the winners.

72nd National Film Awards winners

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were revealed on July 18, 2026. Article 370 emerged as the Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress.

The Best Actor honour will be shared by Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan. Mammootty won for Bramayugam, while Kartik was recognised for Chandu Champion.

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda was named Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, his film based on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Meanwhile, Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD was selected for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Dhanush’s Tamil film Captain Miller was recognised as the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth was also named Best Hindi Film.