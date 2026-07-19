/Are the National Film Awards embracing commercial cinema alongside critical acclaim?

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on July 18. However, this year's announcement of winners has sparked a fresh conversation about the evolving definition of cinematic excellence in India. With commercially successful films and mainstream stars sharing the spotlight alongside critically acclaimed projects, this year's honours suggest the gap between box office figures and artistic merit may be narrowing. But is this simply a reflection of stronger mainstream storytelling, or are the National Awards redefining what deserves recognition?

Rise of commercially successful yet critically acclaimed cinema

In recent years, however, that distinction has begun to fade. Big-budget productions are increasingly

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backed by stronger screenplays, nuanced performances and technically ambitious filmmaking, enabling them to impress both audiences and critics.

While mainstream films occasionally found recognition, the awards were primarily viewed as a celebration of artistic excellence over commercial success.

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The 72nd National Film Awards reflect this evolution. Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, a commercially successful sports drama, earned him the Best Actor award, while Yami Gautam's Article 370 won her the Best Actress honour for a politically charged thriller that also performed well at the box office. At the same time, Mammootty's Bramayugam, a critically acclaimed Malayalam horror film, was recognised with a shared Best Actor award, highlighting that artistic excellence continues to be rewarded regardless of a film's scale or language.

What does this shift mean for the future of Indian cinema?

This year's honours suggest that Indian cinema is entering a phase where storytelling, craft and audience impact carry equal weight. Rather than marking a departure from the awards' traditional values, the results may indicate an evolution that reflects the changing aspirations of both filmmakers and moviegoers.

This shift also reflects the growing ambition of Indian filmmakers. Today's films are increasingly competing on global standards, with significant investments in visual effects (VFX), cinematography, sound design, production design and editing. As audiences become more discerning and streaming platforms expose viewers to international content, filmmakers are placing greater emphasis on quality across every aspect of production. While Article 370 emerged as one of the biggest winners, commercially successful films such as Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa 2 also earned recognition across major technical and performance categories, signalling a broader appreciation for films that excel both creatively and commercially.

Moreover, streaming platforms have expanded audience tastes; regional cinema has gained national visibility, and viewers are increasingly embracing stories that balance entertainment with substance.