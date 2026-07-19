/Sanjay Mishra reacts to winning Best Supporting Actor at 72nd National Film Awards for Bhakshak

Sanjay Mishra has been honoured with the Best Supporting Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his role as Bhaskar Sinha in Bhakshak. The recognition adds another achievement to the actor's celebrated career spanning more than three decades.

Bhakshak, directed by Pulkit, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Netflix, was appreciated for addressing a sensitive social issue through an engaging narrative.

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Sanjay Mishra reacts to the win

Mishra’s portrayal of Bhaskar Sinha, a cameraperson who supports a fearless journalist’s quest for justice, was appreciated for its restraint, emotional depth and authenticity.

Reacting to the win, Sanjay Mishra said, "As an actor, all you really hope for is to keep getting good stories and meaningful characters to play. And when that journey is recognised with an honour as prestigious as the National Film Awards, there can be no greater feeling for an actor. I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Bhakshak is a very important film, and I would like to sincerely thank Pulkit, Red Chillies Entertainment & Netflix for bringing this story to audiences with such honesty and courage. This recognition belongs to the entire team of Bhakshak."

Mishra's role in Bhakshak

Mishra's Bhakshak is Vaishali's trusted cameraperson and colleague. They run a local news channel, Koshish, together and launch an investigative segment, Bhakshak, to expose the crimes of people in power. Danish Iqubal, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Uppal also play pivotal roles in the film.

About the film