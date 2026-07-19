/Director Tushar Hiranandani, Nidhi Parmar celebrate Srikanth's National Award win: 'Feels like a victory'

Director Tushar Hiranandani and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani are celebrating a proud milestone after Srikanth was named Best Hindi Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards, adding the country's highest film honour to the Rajkummar Rao-led biographical drama on industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

The film, which was released in 2024, had earned widespread critical acclaim for its restrained storytelling and Rajkummar Rao's performance, going on to win several awards over the past year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For Hiranandani, whose directorial credits include Saand Ki Aankh, Scam 2003 and Srikanth, the recognition is incredibly meaningful because the film was a passion project he had wanted to make long before his directorial debut. Hiranandani had pursued the rights to Srikanth Bolla's life for years before finally bringing the story to the screen, while his partner Parmar played a key role in shepherding the project from development to release.

Tushar Hiranandani on the honour

Reacting to the honour, Hiranandani told us, "I'm overwhelmed and so grateful. A National Award is something every filmmaker dreams of, and to receive it for Srikanth makes it even more special because this film was always made from a place of belief. Srikanth Bolla's life reminds us that the biggest barriers are often the ones society creates, not the ones we are born with. This honour belongs to him, to Rajkummar Rao who gave his heart and soul to the role, to our writers, producers, cast and crew, and to every person who believed this story deserved to be told with honesty. I hope this recognition encourages more stories that celebrate resilience without seeking sympathy. Today feels like a victory for everyone who refuses to accept limitations."

Producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, who backed the film under her and Hiranandani's banner Chalk and Cheese Films, said the recognition was a validation of the team's conviction. "This award feels incredibly personal because Srikanth was never just another film for us. From the day we decided to tell Srikanth Bolla's story, we knew we were taking on a story that deserved honesty, sensitivity and heart. To see it receive the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film is humbling. I'm grateful to our producers, collaborators and audiences for embracing it with so much love. Above all, this honour belongs to Srikanth, whose courage and optimism continue to inspire all of us. We hope this recognition encourages more filmmakers to champion stories that matter."

About Srikanth