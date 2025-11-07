/South Indian Actors with most National Awards- Find out who leads the list

Mohanlal was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Awards. Alongside him, several other actors from the southern part of India have successfully made it to the list of National Award winners. Take a look.
At the recent 71st National Award ceremony, Malayalam actor Mohanlal received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema. Mohanlal joins an esteemed list of actors from South India who have been awarded National Film Awards multiple times for their work and contribution to cinema.
Mohanlal has won five National Awards, including Best Actor, Special Mention, Special Jury Award, Best Feature Film, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor is one of the greatest South Indian stars, consistently showcasing his talent and versatility to the world. He has gained numerous die-hard followers who have showered him with love and respect over the years.
Thalaivar Rajinikanth has received one national Award for his lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Alongside, he has also earned other prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and multiple Filmfare Awards South. In his decades-long career, the legend has portrayed a wide range of characters, from action heroes to roles in sci-fi movies, which have earned him immense respect over the years.
Kantara actor Rishab Shetty has won 2 National Awards for his phenomenal artistry. The actor has delivered some of massive box-office hits in his career which have also been appreciated by critics.
Mammootty, the legendary actor, has earned three National Awards. The actor is widely known as one of the greatest actors of all time. The star has a successful career and showcased his versatility in numerous films and characters that he has played over the years.
Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has bagged 5 National Awards, including Best Actor and Best Child Actor, for his remarkable movies, along with Best Feature Film in Tamil. The actor is considered an icon of Indian cinema, which shows his versatility and dedication to the audience.
Dhanush has won 2 National Awards as Best Actor, and additionally 2 awards as producer for Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai. The Kolaveri guy has a massive popularity, which proves how much people love his work in films.
Suriya has won 2 National Awards, one for Best Actor and the other for Best Feature Film. The actor is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. He gained success and has been critically acclaimed for his exceptional work in Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru, Pithamagan, Vaaranam Aayiram, and Kaakha Kaakha.