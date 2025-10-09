/Wimbledon 2026: British wildcard Arthur Fery sets up semifinal clash with Zverev

British wildcard Arthur Fery continued his purple patch at Wimbledon 2026 by booking his maiden semifinal spot at a Grand Slam, setting up a mouth-watering clash against Alexander Zverev. Ranked 114 in the world, Fery thrashed French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to become the first Wimbledon wildcard to reach the men’s semifinal since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001, who also won the title that year. Should Fery win the remaining two matches, not only will he emulate Ivanisevic, but he will also become the first British man to win Wimbledon since Andy Murray in 2016.

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"It gets better and better every match. It's incredible. I just can't believe it," Fery said to his adoring new fans, who created a partisan atmosphere on Centre Court.



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Fery's quarterfinal win makes him the third-lowest-ranked men’s player since world number 237 Vladimir Voltchkov in 2000 and world number 125 Ivanisevic in 2001 to book a semifinal spot at the grass-court slam. Fery, who turns 24 on Sunday (Jul 12), said he was congratulated after the match by Britain's Queen Camilla, who was watching his exploits from the Royal Box.

"I told her it was my birthday on Sunday, so it would be great to play the Wimbledon final on my birthday," he said.



Meanwhile, Zverev, the Roland Garros 2026 winner, romped to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory over sixth seed Taylor Fritz, making his first semi-final at the All-England Club by snapping a seven-match losing streak against the American. The German second seed had never got past the Wimbledon last 16 in nine previous trips to south-west London.



"I'm extremely happy to be in the semi-finals, especially against Taylor who I hadn't beaten in two years," he said.



Zverev is also only the third German man in the Open era to make the last four at all the Grand Slam tournaments, after Boris Becker and Michael Stich -- Germany's last men's Wimbledon winner in 1991.



"It's a dream come true to finally play well at Wimbledon, I've waited a long time for it," he added.



The 29-year-old Zverev will be a huge favourite against Fery on Friday, with reigning champion and world number one Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic awaiting in the final.

