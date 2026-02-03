/World Cancer Day 2026: Indian stars who battled with the deadly disease and emerged stronger

From Manisha Koirala to Mahima Chaudhry, here we have compiled the list of celebrities, who have bravely fought with this deadly disease.
Cancer is just a word, but it's horrific in itself. Millions of people are suffering from this deadly disease. Over the years, there have been advances in treatment, giving people hope. On Feb 4, the world observed World Cancer Day, a global initiative to raise awareness against the disease.
Over the years, several celebrities have been diagnosed with a disease. But they bravely battled and defeated the disease.
Manisha Koirala is living a happy life today. In 2012, the renowned Indian actress was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer. Her struggle was tough, but she fought it with courage. In 2013, she was declared cancer-free. Now, she's made a comeback to acting and is now an advocate for cancer awareness
Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 during a routine health check-up. Speaking to ANI, she said,''Cancer is something that you can't recognize on your own early. It can only be detected early through tests. So, if you keep going for yearly check-ups, you will be able to detect it early and seek timely treatment.”
The actress is now cancer-free. She's very vocal about her cancer journey and uses her platform to raise awareness about the disease
In 2004, Anurag Basu was working on his films, Murder and Saaya, when he started to face some health issues. Later, he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia, a rare form of blood cancer. The director was told that he has only a few weeks left.
Speaking about the battle, Basu said,"Cancer has taught me a lot of things. I had to stop, listen to my body, heal, and start making changes. In a strange way, it became a time of reckoning. I knew it wasn’t the end of me. I knew I wasn’t going to die. But I also knew, it wasn’t going to be easy."
In 2018, Bollywood star Sonali Bendre Behl shocked the world when she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
With a positive outlook and courage, Sonali had been very open about his journey and used her social media platform to raise awareness about the disease and the importance of self-acceptance during the tough battle.
In 2020, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. However, the actor recovered from his illness in the same year.
In a post shared, the actor shared how difficult the phase was for him and his family.
"The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids` birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family," his statement read.
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and was declared cancer-free in 2020. She has been vocal about her challenges and disease over the years. In April 2025, the director announced that her cancer had relapsed.