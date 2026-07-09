/Pakistan insurgency escalates: 18 abducted policemen and 11 soldiers killed

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 24:12 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 24:12 IST
Pakistan's military says insurgents have killed 18 police officers who were abducted earlier this week, while 11 soldiers were killed in a separate attack in the country's troubled southwestern region. The deadly incidents mark a significant escalation in violence as insurgent groups intensify attacks on security forces and civilians. The latest bloodshed has renewed concerns over security and stability in the region, where armed groups have become increasingly active in recent years.