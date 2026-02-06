/Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT: Chiranjeevi-Venkatesh starrer to premiere on THIS date

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, will soon be making its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. The Telugu action-comedy film also starring Nayanthara and Venkatesh, among others, had become one of the standalone successes during the 2026 Sankranthi festivities. Let's delve in to know the release date of the film.

When will Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu be released on OTT?

Taking to Instagram, Zee5Telugu shared a clip from the film and wrote in the caption, “The Biggest Blockbuster, The Mega Blockbuster, The Mega Victorious Blockbuster is coming to Zee5. #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru premieres on February 11. Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela and Victory @venkateshdaggubati. ”

Excited fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Beautiful song, fantastic movie. Mega star Chiranjeevi, action." Another user wrote, "For Chiranjeevi sir, movies like this will be good." "Megastar", wrote the third user.

All about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Helmed and written by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela; it stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role and tells the story of Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who seeks to protect his estranged wife and children, seeing it as a chance to reunite with them.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also features Venkatesh, Nayanthara, Catherina Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam and Sachin Khedekar, among others.