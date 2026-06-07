/Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s Sicily wedding sparks backlash; here's why



The wedding of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner continues to make headlines even days after the celebrations are over. Though the couple may have delivered some of the most glamorous celebrity moments of the year, the celebrations are facing backlash from residents in parts of Sicily.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in London attended by close family and friends. Then they moved to Sicily for a multi-day wedding celebration reportedly valued at around $1.7 million.

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The event saw hundreds of guests from the fields of entertainment, fashion and music for a series of exclusive gatherings across the island.

Why is the wedding facing criticism?

However, it soon generated backlash from some locals, who claim that the security arrangements caused disruption in their everyday lives. It is reportedly stated that several areas in and around Palermo faced road closures, additional security, restricted access, and more to ensure high-profile guests.

The photos, which are widely circulating online, showcase security cordons around venues, including the historic Palazzo Valguarnera-Gangi, where one of the wedding events was said to take place.

Public access to certain squares and surrounding areas was also reportedly limited throughout the wedding weekend. The restrictions led to visible protests from residents. Posters and banners were seen across parts of Palermo featuring messages such as "Palermo is not for rent," "Our square is not your living room," and "Palermo is not for the rich."

About the celebrations

The celebrations were nothing short of extravagant. As per reports, around 200 to 300 guests attended events which were held at Villa Valguarnera, the Galleria d'Arte Moderna, and more.