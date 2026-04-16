Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton step out for day outing in LA | See pics

Days after making headlines with their reunion at Coachella 2026, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have once again been spotted together in Los Angeles.

In the last week, the F1 driver appeared to confirm dating rumours via his Instagram post featuring Kardashian, who sat next to him. The post further confirmed that the rumours of the two stars dating are indeed true.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together in LA

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Photos of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are buzzing all over social media. After Coachella, the two stars stepped out for a day in Los Angeles in matching comfy outfits, with the American star wearing an oversized sweatshirt paired with tights in the same colour. The F1 driver was dressed in an oversized pullover, which he styled with loose, baggy jeans and a cap.

In some photos, Kardashian is seen flashing a smile, hinting at something that has yet to be confirmed by both A-listers.

Coachella 2026 meet

On the first weekend of the music festival, the two were pictured together on day two as they were among several celebrities who attended Justin Bieber’s set. Keeping a low profile, the actress covered her face with a bandana to avoid being recognised. Fans also spotted North West, Kim’s eldest daughter, with them.

Months after the dating speculation hit the floor, Hamilton shared a video of himself driving a vintage Ferrari in Tokyo during his visit to Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix. The buzz started to pounce up when viewers noticed who was sitting next to him, and it was none other than Kim Kardashian. With the clip from their Tokyo Drift, Lewis confirmed that he and Kim are spending a significant amount of time together.

About Kim and Lewis' rumoured romance