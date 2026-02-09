/Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton confirm dating rumors with joint appearance at Super Bowl LX

Days after their European getaway sparked dating rumours, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton seemingly made things official as they made their first public outing together at Super Bowl LX. The American reality TV star and British racing driver and Formula 1 champion were seen enjoying the fame at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. Their appearance together grabbed eyeballs and sent fans into a frenzy.

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make their relationship official

Photos of the couple went viral instantly on social media after they were briefly shown on the giant screen during the international broadcast of Super Bowl LX clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

In one video, Kim could be seen smiling while speaking to Lewis Hamilton. The reality TV star wore a black coat and statement diamond choker necklace and flaunted chic bangs, which her hairstylist Chriss Appleton termed as ‘Super Bowl bangs’. The hairstylist shared a photo of Kim’s full look on her Instagram page, just before the game. Meanwhile, the former Formula 1 champion, Hamilton, also matched Kim’s look by wearing an all-black ensemble.

Kim and Lewis’ images left fans excited on social media. One fan wrote, “All of a sudden, I don’t give a s**t about the #SuperBowl anymore. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have my full attention.”

“For the first time I liked a pair from the kardashian Fam . Kim and Lewis with good Ferrari bomber jacket,” another shared.

More about Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

Kim and Lewis have reportedly known each other for years, but its only recently that the pair seem to have taken the next step forward with a romantic getaway to Europe.

According to media reports, the duo stayed at the luxury UK hotel in the Cotswolds. The pair reportedly shared a room, enjoyed a couple’s massage and had a private upscale dinner.

It was reported that the stars then travelled to London, where they stayed at the luxurious hotel, and ended their trip with a stop in Paris.

“Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible. Right now, they’re inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim’s work commitments,” a source told the US Sun about the couple.

Sources now reveal that the two even attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Colorado together, but were not photographed together.