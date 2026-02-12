/Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek dies at 48, tributes pour in from fans and friends

American actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his portrayal of Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek and other projects, including Varsity Blues and Texas Rangers, among others, has died at the age of 48. His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared the news with his fans. Prior to his death, the actor had revealed a shocking detail about his health.

What is the exact cause of James Van Der Beek's death?

Before his death, talking to PEOPLE, James Van Der Beek had first shared his cancer diagnosis in 2024, saying he was focusing on his health and family. He revealed, "I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

He further said, "It was just a change in bowel habits. I thought, I probably need to change my diet a little bit. Maybe I need to stop coffee. Maybe I need to put cream in the coffee. And then I finally took that out of the diet, and it didn't improve, and I thought, 'All right, I better go get this checked out.' I felt really, really good as I was coming out of anaesthesia that I had finally done it and looked into it. And as I was coming out of the haze, the gastroenterologist said—in his most pleasant bedside manner—"It is cancer."

Condolences pour in from fans and colleagues from the industry.

Taking to her Instagram handle, James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly announced the news, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend."

Soon after, the news of his passing away spread like wildfire, and many took to social media platforms to pay tribute to the actor. One user wrote, “James Van Der Beek has passed away today at the age of 48 from Stage 3 colorectal cancer. He made the most of his remaining time since being diagnosed in Aug 2023. Instead of napping, he'd get up and take that hike when his son would ask.”

Another user wrote, "James Van Der Beek has passed, losing his battle with cancer. He was only 48. I guess the old meme finally applies to him. Rest in Peace, man. Also 2026 sucks."

"RIP- James Van Der Beek, Age- 48. Colorectal cancer. Watching Dawson's Creek & Varsity Blues will now be forever changed", wrote the third user.

Another X user shared a post along with the clip of the actor. The caption read, "This is one of James Van Der Beek's last videos recorded. He was 4 and left us too young."

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek’s longtime friend Stacy Keibler remembered his final days and shared a tribute on Instagram. She wrote, "The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other. We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here. And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random."

Other celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Jenna Dewan, Riverdale alum Drew Ray Tanner, NYSC singer Lance Bass, Twilight actor Nikki Reed, Chad Michael Murray, and Jennifer Garner, shared their condolences in the comment section as they responded to the loss.

All about James Van Der Beek

Born in Cheshire, Connecticut, James David Van Der Beek was of Dutch, German, English, Scots-Irish, and French descent. He made his professional debut off-Broadway at age 16 in 1993 in the New York premiere of Edward Albee's play Finding the Sun with the Signature Theatre Company. At 17, while still a student at Cheshire Academy, he performed in the musical Shenandoah at the Goodspeed Opera House, made his feature film debut as a sadistic bully in Angus (1995), and filmed a small role in the independent movie I Love You, I Love You Not (1996).

His breakout role was playing Dawson Leery, and the success helped establish his network and its cast. The series ran for six seasons. In 1999, he starred in the teen football drama Varsity Blues, which earned him an MTV Movie Award.