/Subedaar teaser out: Anil Kapoor to star as a fearless solider in the upcoming action drama | Watch

Anil Kapoor is all set to appear in the upcoming action-drama Subedaar, and Prime Video has recently unveiled the intense teaser of the film. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it will begin streaming on the OTT platform from next month.

Subedaar teaser

The teaser begins with the introduction of Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, who is a retired soldier. The character lands in a different kind of war after hanging up his uniform, while dealing with a fractured relationship with his daughter.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Set against the backdrop of India, Subedaar revolves around a man with duty and discipline forced to encounter crime, corruption, and moral decay in civilian life. Packed with gritty visuals, the teaser showcases Arjun Maurya stepping into a new role as a bodyguard, only to be dismissed and insulted for his age.

As the story moves forward, viewers are given a hint of a city spoilt by lawlessness and street violence, and the former soldier goes on duty to fight for justice. The teaser was shared with the caption, "They f***d with the wrong man!"

About Subedaar

Directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Triveni under the banners of Opening Image Films, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), the film features Radhikka Madan as Arjun Maurya’s daughter, along with Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh in key roles.

Written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, Subedaar is slated to premiere on March 5 exclusively on Prime Video.

Anil Kapoor's work front

Besides Subedaar, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for Netflix's upcoming show Family Business that features Vijay Varma, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Akash Khurana, and Rhea Chakraborty in key roles.