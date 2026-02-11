/Munna Bhai 3 and 3 Idiots sequel confirmed! Rajkumar Hirani shares major update: 'I’m working on...'

It's official! Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that the sequels to Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots are underway. The filmmaker recently shared a major update on both the iconic films, and fans can't stop talking about them.

Rajkumar Hirani confirmed sequels

During an interview with Variety India, the director revealed that he is actively working on ideas and scripts for both Munna Bhai 3 and a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots. "I have a couple of ideas at the moment. I’m actually working on both films. I’ve been working on a Munna Bhai script and also on a 3 Idiots sequel idea. For Munna Bhai, I had an idea, which is done to a larger level, but still, I haven’t found the right end for it," he revealed.

3 Idiots sequel

Speaking about the 3 Idiots sequel, which featured Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Boman Irani in key roles, Hirani said, "For the 3 Idiots sequel, it was just very recently that suddenly, out of nowhere, this one idea sparked up. I have no idea how it’s gone out in the universe because it’s still not there, but we said we’ll work on it."

In December last year, reports surfaced that the filmmaker was planning a sequel, tentatively titled 4 Idiots, with Aamir Khan, Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi reprising their roles.

For now, the script is in its early stages.

Hirani on Munna Bhai 3

He also spoke candidly about Munna Bhai 3, the beloved franchise starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Hirani confirmed that he has a larger-scale idea in place, but the ending of the film is yet to be confirmed. "I had an idea for Munna Bhai, which is on a larger scale. But I still haven’t found the right ending," he said.

The Munna Bhai series, which started with Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006, went on to achieve a cult status.