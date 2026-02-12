/Jung Eun Woo's movies and TV shows: From Bride of the Sun to Welcome to Waikiki 2

South Korean actor Jung Eun Woo reportedly died at the age of 39. The actor was a well-known artist for his charismatic on-screen performances in several television dramas, including Welcome to Waikiki 2, Bride of the Sun, and many more.
Jung Dong-jin, popularly known as Jung Eun-woo, was a South Korean actor. Reportedly, the Welcome to Waikiki 2 fame actor has died at the age of 39. He has starred in several television dramas, gaining popularity through his charm and versatility, including One Well-Raised Daughter, Bride of the Sun, and many others. Take a look at some of his best projects.
Where to watch: Netflix and ZEE5
Jung Eun Woo plays Min-seok in the romantic-comedy drama. It focuses on the chaotic lives of three friends—Lee Jun-ki (Lee Yi-kyung), Cha Woo-sik (Kim Seon-ho), and Guk Ki-bong (Shin Hyun-soo), who are struggling to run a guesthouse. In order to seek investment, they involve their old high school crushes (Moon Ka-young, Ahn So-hee, and Kim Ye-won) in their business.
Where to watch: Viki
In the one-season family drama, Jung Eun Woo depicts the role of Wang Yi-ryook. The drama focuses on Kim Do-ran (Uee), whose world falls apart after finding out that her parents are murderers and also that they are not her biological parents. She then decides to create a new life for herself.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jung Eun Woo plays Hong Woo-jin. It is a 30-episode drama centred on a harsh and bitter rivalry between two pianists named Yoo Ji-ho (Joo Ji-hoon) and his stepbrother Yoo In-ha (Ji Chang-wook). Both are fighting for control of their family’s piano empire and affection.
Where to watch: Netflix
In Gaston Leroux, Jung Eun Woo plays Choi Jin Hyuk. The mysterious story revolves around Kim Hyo-won (Jang Shin-young), a poor, kind-hearted woman who marries an older, wealthy man, Lee Kang-ro, to save her family from financial ruin. She faces extreme conflict with her new stepdaughter and in-laws, which leads her former lover, Choi Jin-hyuk, to return to seek revenge on her husband.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The South Korean thriller follows Su-yeon, played by Kim Young Sun, who is dealing with memory loss after her husband's disappearance, as she receives guidance from a psychiatrist named Jeong-woo, played by Jung Eun Woo, to retrace her steps. As she uncovers secrets and her husband's body, she discovers a dark, fraudulent scheme involving insurance money.