LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Jung Eun Woo's movies and TV shows: From Bride of the Sun to Welcome to Waikiki 2

Jung Eun Woo's movies and TV shows: From Bride of the Sun to Welcome to Waikiki 2

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 14:02 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 14:05 IST

South Korean actor Jung Eun Woo reportedly died at the age of 39. The actor was a well-known artist for his charismatic on-screen performances in several television dramas, including Welcome to Waikiki 2, Bride of the Sun, and many more. 

Jung Eun Woo's movies and TV shows
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Jung Eun Woo's movies and TV shows

Jung Dong-jin, popularly known as Jung Eun-woo, was a South Korean actor. Reportedly, the Welcome to Waikiki 2 fame actor has died at the age of 39. He has starred in several television dramas, gaining popularity through his charm and versatility, including One Well-Raised Daughter, Bride of the Sun, and many others. Take a look at some of his best projects.

Welcome to Waikiki 2
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Welcome to Waikiki 2

Where to watch: Netflix and ZEE5

Jung Eun Woo plays Min-seok in the romantic-comedy drama. It focuses on the chaotic lives of three friends—Lee Jun-ki (Lee Yi-kyung), Cha Woo-sik (Kim Seon-ho), and Guk Ki-bong (Shin Hyun-soo), who are struggling to run a guesthouse. In order to seek investment, they involve their old high school crushes (Moon Ka-young, Ahn So-hee, and Kim Ye-won) in their business.

My Only One
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

My Only One

Where to watch: Viki

In the one-season family drama, Jung Eun Woo depicts the role of Wang Yi-ryook. The drama focuses on Kim Do-ran (Uee), whose world falls apart after finding out that her parents are murderers and also that they are not her biological parents. She then decides to create a new life for herself.

Five Fingers
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Five Fingers

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jung Eun Woo plays Hong Woo-jin. It is a 30-episode drama centred on a harsh and bitter rivalry between two pianists named Yoo Ji-ho (Joo Ji-hoon) and his stepbrother Yoo In-ha (Ji Chang-wook). Both are fighting for control of their family’s piano empire and affection.

Bride of the Sun
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Bride of the Sun

Where to watch: Netflix

In Gaston Leroux, Jung Eun Woo plays Choi Jin Hyuk. The mysterious story revolves around Kim Hyo-won (Jang Shin-young), a poor, kind-hearted woman who marries an older, wealthy man, Lee Kang-ro, to save her family from financial ruin. She faces extreme conflict with her new stepdaughter and in-laws, which leads her former lover, Choi Jin-hyuk, to return to seek revenge on her husband.

Memory: Manipulated Murder
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Memory: Manipulated Murder

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The South Korean thriller follows Su-yeon, played by Kim Young Sun, who is dealing with memory loss after her husband's disappearance, as she receives guidance from a psychiatrist named Jeong-woo, played by Jung Eun Woo, to retrace her steps. As she uncovers secrets and her husband's body, she discovers a dark, fraudulent scheme involving insurance money.

Trending Photo

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement
5

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once
10

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon
7

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation
5

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day
10

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day