Shahid Kapoor is back with another action film, O'Romeo, which also stars Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo was released in cinemas today, i.e., on February 13, and netizens didn't take much time to give their verdict about the movie. Let's delve in to know more details.
Netizens' reaction of O'Romeo
The audience, who had been eagerly waiting for the release, finally took to social media platforms to share their views, and many praised the performance and plot of the film. One user wrote, "O'Romeo is just mind-blowing and so awesome; 90s gangster movie vibes are back. One of the best films of the year."
Another user wrote, "O Romeo—FDFS Morning Review. Just came out of the theater. Honestly? It's a decent watch with some genuinely good moments."
“#ORomeo first half review—engaged, gripping... Shahid & Triptii's performance was good. The screenplay can be much better, and the direction also. Not matching my expectations, but the movie is decent. Good to watch,” wrote the third user.
Another X user wrote, "#ORomeo, an intense rollercoaster of emotions! Brilliant performance by the cast—especially the lead, who carries the film with pure fire. The storyline keeps you hooked with sharp twists and powerful emotional moments. Yes, the climax feels slightly predictable, but the impact? Solid and satisfying. This one hits hard and stays with you. Definitely a must-watch."
All about O'Romeo
The romantic-action thriller O'Romeo is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.
Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, it also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey, among others. The music for the film was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics written by Gulzar. The audio rights of the film were acquired by T-Series.