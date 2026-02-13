/Citadel season 2: Priyanka Chopra confirms spy series in development, reveals future of franchise

The second season of Citadel is officially in the works! The spy series is headlined by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, who play the roles of secret agents, and is backed by Avengers: Endgame duo the Russo Brothers. Reportedly, the desi girl revealed that the second season of the show is in development and the future of Citadel.

What did Priyanka Chopra reveal about the second season of Citadel 2?

Speaking to Variety, Priyanka Chopra spoke about Citadel season 2 and admitted that she is not sure about the future of the show. She stated, "We have season 2, for sure, but the rest? I have no idea. I don't ask. I go to work, do my job, and I leave."

Coming to the work front, Priyanka Chopra is also busy filming The Bluff and working in Varanasi, helmed by SS Rajamouli. In Varanasi, she will be featured alongside Mahesh Babu.

Global stardom of Citadel: Spin-offs and continuation of series

Multiple non-English language spin-off shows have been announced, with settings in the Italian Alps, India, Spain and Mexico. The Italian series, Citadel: Diana, premiered on 10 October 2024, while the Indian series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, premiered on 7 November 2024.

In April 2025, the series Citadel: Honey Bunny was cancelled after one season with the intention to integrate some of its storylines into Citadel's second season. Similarly, the Italian spy-action show was cancelled after season one.

All about Citadel

With a production budget of US$300 million, the six-episode first season ranks as one of the most expensive television series ever made. The first season premiered on 28 April 2023 (first two episodes). In March 2023, it was renewed for a second season, with Joe Russo directing all the episodes in the season.